Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright





Wright beat stage 4 brain cancer while competing in some of the world’s toughest endurance events, including six Ironman triathlons.

The author, motivational speaker, and endurance athlete is using his survival story to inspire hope.

His book, The Power of Purpose, tells the remarkable story of his determination to overcome crippling adversity.

Wright was first diagnosed with a rare form of pituitary cancer in 2016.

12 weeks after his initial surgery, doctors told him that the cancer had spread and that he had only six months left to live.

Wright says he was determined to beat cancer and survive for his daughters.

I really did go through an identity crisis, and that's one of the gifts of cancer... Figuring out who I am and... doing the work in healing to become me. Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker

It gives you a completely different stance on everything, you're not just trying to survive for you... It changed everything for me. It gave me this idea that I needed to do absolutely everything I could to get to the other side. Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker

It wasn't an easy journey and I had to learn to not be a victim first. I think that was the hardest part. Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker

My path was Iron Man, it was something I was really good at. For me, I thought, if I can still do that and get to the finish line, surely I can beat brain cancer; surely I can show my two little girls that their dad is going to be okay. Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker

It also gave me a sense of purpose. It was a big purpose for me. If I could just get up, and walk around the block, I was controlling the thoughts in my head and I was working towards a goal - a goal that wasn't cancer. Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker

Wright has been in remission since March. He says surviving cancer has been a reminder of how valuable the gift of time is.

You can catch Wright as he joins a line-up of inspiring speakers for the Sunflower Fund’s webinar this Thursday, titled the Powered by Purpose Digital Dialogue.

The event will take place on the 12 November 2020 at 11:00 CAT. Tickets are available on Webtickets.

