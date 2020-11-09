Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright
Wright beat stage 4 brain cancer while competing in some of the world’s toughest endurance events, including six Ironman triathlons.
The author, motivational speaker, and endurance athlete is using his survival story to inspire hope.
His book, The Power of Purpose, tells the remarkable story of his determination to overcome crippling adversity.
Wright was first diagnosed with a rare form of pituitary cancer in 2016.
12 weeks after his initial surgery, doctors told him that the cancer had spread and that he had only six months left to live.
Wright says he was determined to beat cancer and survive for his daughters.
I really did go through an identity crisis, and that's one of the gifts of cancer... Figuring out who I am and... doing the work in healing to become me.Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker
It gives you a completely different stance on everything, you're not just trying to survive for you... It changed everything for me. It gave me this idea that I needed to do absolutely everything I could to get to the other side.Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker
It wasn't an easy journey and I had to learn to not be a victim first. I think that was the hardest part.Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker
My path was Iron Man, it was something I was really good at. For me, I thought, if I can still do that and get to the finish line, surely I can beat brain cancer; surely I can show my two little girls that their dad is going to be okay.Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker
It also gave me a sense of purpose. It was a big purpose for me. If I could just get up, and walk around the block, I was controlling the thoughts in my head and I was working towards a goal - a goal that wasn't cancer.Richard Wright, Author and motivational speaker
Wright has been in remission since March. He says surviving cancer has been a reminder of how valuable the gift of time is.
You can catch Wright as he joins a line-up of inspiring speakers for the Sunflower Fund’s webinar this Thursday, titled the Powered by Purpose Digital Dialogue.
The event will take place on the 12 November 2020 at 11:00 CAT. Tickets are available on Webtickets.
Listen to his inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Lifestyle
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable
Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.Read More
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'
SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her career.Read More
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue
Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Rescue programme.Read More
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit
Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings.Read More
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands
'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane.Read More
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend
Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdownsRead More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More