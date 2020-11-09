'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
US elections post Analysis
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on... 9 November 2020 5:24 PM
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend. 9 November 2020 2:11 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
View all Local
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all World
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

9 November 2020 7:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Public sector wage deal
Business Leadership SA
public sector wage negotiations
Public Sector Wage Bill
public sector wages
Busisiwe Mavuso
public sector wage freeze

Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Wages in the private sector fell by 8% between the first and second quarter of 2020 as companies reacted to protect themselves amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The total wage bill of the private sector, when accounting for those who lost their jobs, fell by 15%.

In the public sector, however, wages rose by 1%.

RELATED: Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

The real cost of the public sector wage bill has increased by 51% in the past 12 years, driven by salary hikes that outstripped inflation and GDP per capita growth year in and year out.

Right now, the average public sector salary is 4.7 times South Africa’s per capita GDP.

Wages in the public sector will grow by 1.8% this year and by 0.8% over the next three years, a better outcome than what is forecasted in the private sector.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Our public sector service is unusually well-remunerated…

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

The public sector wage bill exceeds 50% of the country’s revenues… For a country that has problems… we need to rein in public spending… Normal companies will tell you that payroll can’t exceed 35% of revenues… it’s not sustainable…

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

We’re at risk of losing our economic sovereignty… and further downgrades… We’re at risk of being another failed African state… if we refuse a rational discussion…

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

If the private sector flourishes, then we’re in a better situation to create jobs…

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

[Civil servants get paid too much for what they do] That is a fact.

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


9 November 2020 7:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Public sector wage deal
Business Leadership SA
public sector wage negotiations
Public Sector Wage Bill
public sector wages
Busisiwe Mavuso
public sector wage freeze

More from Business

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket grocery store wet floor personal injury consumer protection 123rf

Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable

9 November 2020 8:59 AM

Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300

6 November 2020 11:24 AM

Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership

5 November 2020 8:14 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

timberjpg

Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

5 November 2020 7:14 PM

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

9 November 2020 8:13 PM

Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging'

9 November 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA