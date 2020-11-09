Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
US elections post Analysis
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on... 9 November 2020 5:24 PM
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend. 9 November 2020 2:11 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
View all Local
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all World
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Medical Research Council
Bruce Whitfield
Pfizer
Glenda Gray
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, according to data from its Phase-3 clinical trial involving 43 538 participants.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that successful vaccines should show a disease risk reduction of at least 50%.

RELATED: Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer expects to supply 50 million doses of its vaccine this year and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Gray is, according to Forbes magazine, one of Africa’s most powerful women.

This is a wonderful outcome… incredibly exciting…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

It [Pfizer vaccine] needs two doses and requires enormous refrigerator capability…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

South Africa was involved in the Pfizer study…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Everybody is tired of this pandemic… this is great news… We can start working on making it affordable, and available...

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


9 November 2020 6:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Medical Research Council
Bruce Whitfield
Pfizer
Glenda Gray
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

28 October 2020 10:13 AM

The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child kid face mask facemask covid-19 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

9 November 2020 8:13 PM

Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging'

9 November 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA