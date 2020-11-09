IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues





The by-elections are the first to be held since election activities were suspended in March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 95 by-elections, 11 are in the Western Cape across five municipalities.

The IEC's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says health and safety protocols, including social distancing, sanitisation points and mask-wearing, will be enforced at voting stations.

Mamabolo has warned voters not to misinterpret or be discouraged by the long queues caused by social distancing measures.

He says voters are also encouraged to bring their own permanent markers to mark the ballot to reduce the exchange of pens.

Social distancing in the queues is likely to have a perverse impression that the queues are long. It won't be because of inefficiency. It will be the result of social distancing. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

We are anxious that many voters do come to vote because we do want to improve the average voter turnout during by-elections which is currently hovering at around 30%. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

The IEC believes that these by-elections are a test for all stakeholders ahead of future by-elections and for next year’s local government elections.

