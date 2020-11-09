IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues
The by-elections are the first to be held since election activities were suspended in March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of the 95 by-elections, 11 are in the Western Cape across five municipalities.
The IEC's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says health and safety protocols, including social distancing, sanitisation points and mask-wearing, will be enforced at voting stations.
Mamabolo has warned voters not to misinterpret or be discouraged by the long queues caused by social distancing measures.
He says voters are also encouraged to bring their own permanent markers to mark the ballot to reduce the exchange of pens.
Social distancing in the queues is likely to have a perverse impression that the queues are long. It won't be because of inefficiency. It will be the result of social distancing.Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC
We are anxious that many voters do come to vote because we do want to improve the average voter turnout during by-elections which is currently hovering at around 30%.Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC
The IEC believes that these by-elections are a test for all stakeholders ahead of future by-elections and for next year’s local government elections.
Listen to Sy Mamabolo in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Local
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group
Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'
Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.Read More
Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.Read More
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'
Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.Read More
Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line
A project to relocate shack dwellers and illegal structures from the Philippi and Langa railway tracks is underway, according to Metrorail.Read More
Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.Read More
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group
Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa.Read More
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop
After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation.Read More
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father
Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgiveness.Read More