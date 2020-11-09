'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'





Joe Biden will almost certainly become 46th US President on 20 January 2021, despite Donald Trump refusing to admit defeat.

No evidence has yet emerged of any irregularities that would affect the results.

Trump, however, plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who claims he had "a lot of evidence" of fraud.

Nevertheless, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, already planning for the transfer of power, have launched a “transition website” and Twitter account.

RELATED: 'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'

Biden's transition website lists four urgent priorities:

Covid-19

Economic recovery

Racial equity

Climate change

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hans Nichols, a political reporter at Axios.

[Americans are feeling] Angry, divided and still anxious… Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

It’s not a full embrace of Democratic politics… We’re going to have another four ugly years followed by another ugly election. Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

We didn’t have the violence that a lot of people were predicting. I should add ‘yet’… Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

What Donald Trump is doing now… is unique. He has not accepted the results… This could get ugly… If he wants to preserve his ability to run in 2024… it’s not a great image being escorted out of the white house by armed federal marshals… Eventually, he will accept results… Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

Listen to the interview in the audio below.