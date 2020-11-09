Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure
South African Airways (SAA) will receive R10.5 billion for its business rescue process, which Gordhan says is the last financial commitment the airline will get from the government.
Haffajee has penned a piece on the Daily Maverick, explaining why Gordhan’s bailout of SAA is out of character.
She says Gordhan is best-known for his work in overhauling the South African Revenue Service (SARS), but he hasn't been open to more modern and progressive solutions for SAA.
This may be because Gordhan is worried about the 4,000 workers who could potentially lose their jobs if the airline closed.
Even so, Haffajee argues that SAA is so gutted by state capture and inefficiencies that the R10.5-billion won’t be the last.
The article I wrote posed the question that I've been looking at for a long time, which is: When did he become a Luddite? When did he become anti-progress, especially on this case of SAA?Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
If you look at his history, he's most famous for having completely transformed SARS from a really raggedy old Department of Inland Revenue, into perhaps the institution that works best in our public administration.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
SAA has been completely gutted and its capital requirements will be far beyond R10.4 billion.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
I do think it's political pressure because the ANC has resolved that a country like ours needs a national carrier.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
