New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
There’s a new streaming service in South Africa called Moonsooq.
Users pay by the minute for the content they consume.
There’s no contract or subscription.
You get 60 minutes of free access after which you’ll have to pay R2 per 30 minutes.
Moonsooq has movies, series, games and music on its platform.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai-based Mondia, owner of Monsooq.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'
Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable
Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.Read More
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300
Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.Read More
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.Read More
More from Entertainment
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens
The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach
Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.Read More
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre
Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.Read More
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it
Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.Read More
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour
CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.Read More