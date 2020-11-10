Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
CR says YES to lottery corruption probe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mat Cuthbert - DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
Today at 15:40
Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of State ICU beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: Traffic engineers swear by roundabouts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Business Insider
Today at 16:10
Creating space for small-scale fishers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Shoshola - Fisherman - featured in the documentary
Today at 16:20
Arrest warrant issued for ANC SG Ace Magashule over Free State asbestos saga
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit
Today at 16:55
Lebone Trust - 20 books in every home – the tipping point for children’s literacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Gush - coordinator of the project for the Lebone Centre
Today at 17:05
Why is Super Wednesday significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
What does President Elect Bidens presidency mean for South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
Heather Morris: The #1 New York Times bestselling author
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:10
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick. 10 November 2020 2:33 PM
Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy Members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 10 November 2020 2:09 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotterie... 10 November 2020 2:19 PM
Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict against the EFF, according to Premier Alan Winde who visited the school on Tu... 10 November 2020 1:09 PM
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg. 10 November 2020 8:46 AM
View all Politics
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Business
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less. 10 November 2020 11:16 AM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming. 10 November 2020 10:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Opinion
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures

10 November 2020 2:56 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital signatures
electronic signatures

Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.

If there's been one thing that the global lockdown has forced us to embrace, it would be the digital realm, as more companies have ventured into an increasingly paperless society.

The ability to sign documents electronically holds a number of advantages for businesses and organisations, one of them being saving on costs.

In 2002, the South African Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECT Act) was signed into law, giving legal recognition to electronic documents and recognises that electronic documents and electronic signatures are legally equivalent to their paper counterparts.

But did you know that there is a difference between a digital signature and an electronic signature? What's the difference and which of the two are more secure and trustworthy?

As society embraces a more paperless and contactless way to interact and transact, electronic and digital signatures have started becoming the norm. But are the two the same in terms of being secure and trustworthy? Apparently not. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust to find out the differences.

Listen to the interview below:


10 November 2020 2:56 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital signatures
electronic signatures

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
