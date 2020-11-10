Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures
If there's been one thing that the global lockdown has forced us to embrace, it would be the digital realm, as more companies have ventured into an increasingly paperless society.
The ability to sign documents electronically holds a number of advantages for businesses and organisations, one of them being saving on costs.
In 2002, the South African Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECT Act) was signed into law, giving legal recognition to electronic documents and recognises that electronic documents and electronic signatures are legally equivalent to their paper counterparts.
But did you know that there is a difference between a digital signature and an electronic signature? What's the difference and which of the two are more secure and trustworthy?
As society embraces a more paperless and contactless way to interact and transact, electronic and digital signatures have started becoming the norm. But are the two the same in terms of being secure and trustworthy? Apparently not. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust to find out the differences.
Listen to the interview below:
