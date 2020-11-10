Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
According to reports, Brackenfell High School pupils organised a private party was only attended by white pupils after the official matric ball was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The video of the red-carpet affair, which has since been removed from Facebook, shows only white students could be seen in attendance with their partners.
The Economic freedom Fighters (EFF) organised a protest outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday after
The EFF had demanded that two teachers who attended the party be suspended, as it indicated school endorsement of the event that the EFF argues was racist.
The EFF also raised issues of institutional racism at the school which in their statement they say has never employed a black teacher since 1994.
RELATED: Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
The EFF protest turned violent on Monday morning as what appears to be residents and parents clashed with protesters.
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson talks to Refilwe Moloto and says it is very concerning.
People were trying to portray this event as organised by the school, that the school had actually arranged the event - that was what was being portrayed in the media - that the school was responsible for organising a whites-only event.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
The truth is that the school actually wrote a letter to parents and said there will be no matric dance this year because of Covid-19 concerns, and that was the end of it. There were no matric dances.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond explained that as seen in other schools across the province after the education department cancelled matric dances, some pupils have gone out and arranged events.
Some learners are upset that they have not had their matric dance, so they have gone out on their own will and had their own matric dances.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
The department has tried to encourage pupils to wait until after matric exams before celebrating, she says, but some went ahead and had smaller gatherings.
This party was one such event, she adds, attended by 42 of the 252 pupils at the school.
It had nothing to do with the school. Yes, two of our WCED educators were invited, and I know one went in to say a prayer and left after the prayer, but they were invited as guests to a private event.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
She says the EFF statement that the school principal should be fired and teachers suspended for organising and attending this event is factually incorrect, she says.
Hammond says the department was notified of the planned protest the night before and notified the school as well as SAPS, hoping it would be a peaceful protest.
We know that some parents were involved because of the video footage we saw.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
We are still trying to find out who started the violence...it was outside the school in the street.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond insists that accusations leveled at the school of other issues such as claims of institutional racism are being addressed by WCED.
Yes, there are underlying issues that we need to address at the school, but we need to address them as adults, maturely, and seriously, because the violence we say could be so damage to learners at the school...Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
The WCED investigation process around claims of racism has already begun, she concludes.
In June this year, at the time of the Black Lives Matter campaign...we did issue a statement to all schools and asked principles to set up structures where learners can report racism and discrimination so that they can have their voices heard.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the interview below:
