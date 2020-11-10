Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

10 November 2020 8:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Stellenbosch
IEC
Politics
Independent Electoral Commission
Local government
Refilwe Moloto
by-elections
local government elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
ward councillor
local politics
Collette Schulz-Herzenberg

There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.

If we voted more, we’d probably have to stand outside schools a lot less!

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

On Wednesday, South Africans in some areas will head to the polls.

There are 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards across the country

Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many by-elections have been delayed, and the IEC is playing catchup.

More than 500 000 voters are expected to make their mark amid the once-in-a-century pandemic.

Many wards in urban metros are highly contested.

Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg (Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science - University of Stellenbosch) what’s at stake.

When you go to a local government election you get two ballots, one for a ward councillor… and the other is for a political party…

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

It’s going to be interesting to see the impact of independent candidates…

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

These are good barometers of what we might see next year… We may see the impact the pandemic has had in the way people perceive government… and the corruption of PPE procurement… and the related issue of much higher unemployment…

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

Our urban metros were absolutely contested. Some swung… some of the ward elections tomorrow are happening in those spaces… We’ll get a sense of whether the metro areas remain contested…

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

There is more swing potential among voters… a younger electorate… less loyal to a party… The electorate is declining their participation… In 2016, only 45% of eligible voters took part…

Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


eff-brackenfelljpg

Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure

9 November 2020 6:22 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure by bailing out SAA yet again.

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Kataza in Tokai

'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'

9 November 2020 12:09 PM

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.

Audits clean audits municipalities 123rf

Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities

9 November 2020 10:26 AM

Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million.

201109 Lockdown Prasa2

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

9 November 2020 10:12 AM

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.

US-Presidency-Vice-President-VP-Kamala Harris-democrat-US-politics-123rf

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

8 November 2020 2:06 PM

Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos.

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

8 November 2020 10:49 AM

President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in office.

biden-victory-speech-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches

8 November 2020 10:08 AM

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US election.

Kataza the baboon

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

7 November 2020 5:07 PM

After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation.

eff-brackenfelljpg

Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.

IEC

IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues

9 November 2020 5:24 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.

langa-during-lockdown-day-onejpeg

Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group

9 November 2020 2:11 PM

Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Pagad march

Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'

9 November 2020 1:39 PM

Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.

eff-brackenfelljpg

Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school

9 November 2020 1:07 PM

An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.

Kataza in Tokai

'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'

9 November 2020 12:09 PM

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.

20201109-lockdown-prasa1-edjpg

Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line

9 November 2020 11:34 AM

A project to relocate shack dwellers and illegal structures from the Philippi and Langa railway tracks is underway, according to Metrorail.

201109 Lockdown Prasa2

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

9 November 2020 10:12 AM

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.

DNA-evidence-lab-test-crime-scientific-expert-laboratory-123rf

'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group

8 November 2020 12:34 PM

Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa.

