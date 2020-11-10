South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
If we voted more, we’d probably have to stand outside schools a lot less!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
On Wednesday, South Africans in some areas will head to the polls.
There are 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards across the country
Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many by-elections have been delayed, and the IEC is playing catchup.
More than 500 000 voters are expected to make their mark amid the once-in-a-century pandemic.
Many wards in urban metros are highly contested.
Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg (Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science - University of Stellenbosch) what’s at stake.
When you go to a local government election you get two ballots, one for a ward councillor… and the other is for a political party…Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)
It’s going to be interesting to see the impact of independent candidates…Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)
These are good barometers of what we might see next year… We may see the impact the pandemic has had in the way people perceive government… and the corruption of PPE procurement… and the related issue of much higher unemployment…Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)
Our urban metros were absolutely contested. Some swung… some of the ward elections tomorrow are happening in those spaces… We’ll get a sense of whether the metro areas remain contested…Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)
There is more swing potential among voters… a younger electorate… less loyal to a party… The electorate is declining their participation… In 2016, only 45% of eligible voters took part…Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Politics
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.Read More
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure by bailing out SAA yet again.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'
Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.Read More
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities
Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million.Read More
Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.Read More
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat
Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos.Read More
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda
President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in office.Read More
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches
President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US election.Read More
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop
After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation.Read More
More from Local
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.Read More
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group
Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'
Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.Read More
Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.Read More
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'
Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.Read More
Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line
A project to relocate shack dwellers and illegal structures from the Philippi and Langa railway tracks is underway, according to Metrorail.Read More
Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.Read More
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group
Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa.Read More
More from Elections
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More