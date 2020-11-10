South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections





If we voted more, we’d probably have to stand outside schools a lot less! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

On Wednesday, South Africans in some areas will head to the polls.

There are 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards across the country

Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many by-elections have been delayed, and the IEC is playing catchup.

More than 500 000 voters are expected to make their mark amid the once-in-a-century pandemic.

Many wards in urban metros are highly contested.

Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg (Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science - University of Stellenbosch) what’s at stake.

When you go to a local government election you get two ballots, one for a ward councillor… and the other is for a political party… Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

It’s going to be interesting to see the impact of independent candidates… Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

These are good barometers of what we might see next year… We may see the impact the pandemic has had in the way people perceive government… and the corruption of PPE procurement… and the related issue of much higher unemployment… Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

Our urban metros were absolutely contested. Some swung… some of the ward elections tomorrow are happening in those spaces… We’ll get a sense of whether the metro areas remain contested… Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

There is more swing potential among voters… a younger electorate… less loyal to a party… The electorate is declining their participation… In 2016, only 45% of eligible voters took part… Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer - Department of Political Science (SU)

