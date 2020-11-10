Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station
Netflix reckons that picking something to watch is chore many would sometimes rather avoid.
It has unveiled its first TV channel called “Direct”.
For now, it’s only available to subscribers in France.
“Direct” is Netflix’s first go at real-time, scheduled programming in the manner of old-school television.
It chose France for the pilot, due to that country’s high level of traditional TV consumption.
“Maybe you're not in the mood to decide, or you just want to be surprised,” said the company about Direct.
The company made no mention of when, or if, it will create similar TV stations for South Africa, a market, similar to France, in which traditional television remains wildly popular.
Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.Read More