Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge





Prof Sigge, the head of Stellenbosch University’s food science department, has urged consumers to make more conscious buying decisions when purchasing food, especially fresh produce.

As much as 170 million tons of food produced globally ends up as waste, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

In South Africa, a third of all food is never consumed and ends up at rubbish dumps.

Roughly 10 million tonnes of food go to waste every year in SA. That’s a third of the 31 million tonnes produced annually in the country.

Professor Sigge says that food waste is directly linked to the consumer’s tendency to buy more food than they need.

He says a lot of food ends up in bins because consumers buy in bulk. This type of food waste has a negative impact on food security, he tells CapeTalk.

While food retailers can donate their surplus supply of food to charitable initiatives, household consumers often toss it away, compromising the country's food security.

Food waste is more on the consumer side due to consumer behaviour.... We as consumers demand certain things and the retailers are pandering to our demand because it's good for business, but in that cycle we are creating a lot of food wastage. Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University​

The less food we buy and is wasted, it goes back in the chain, and then retailers don't have to have so much stock... and the losses further up the line become less... Everyone has the responsibility to look at their behaviour and their food wastage. Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University​

If we reduce the amount of food that we bought and actually threw in the bin... Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin. Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University​

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) puts the figure at 1.3 billion tonnes of food that is produced and never reaches consumers. It's a massive amount of food that could be feeding hungry people. Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University​

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: