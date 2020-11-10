Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge
Prof Sigge, the head of Stellenbosch University’s food science department, has urged consumers to make more conscious buying decisions when purchasing food, especially fresh produce.
As much as 170 million tons of food produced globally ends up as waste, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
In South Africa, a third of all food is never consumed and ends up at rubbish dumps.
Roughly 10 million tonnes of food go to waste every year in SA. That’s a third of the 31 million tonnes produced annually in the country.
Professor Sigge says that food waste is directly linked to the consumer’s tendency to buy more food than they need.
He says a lot of food ends up in bins because consumers buy in bulk. This type of food waste has a negative impact on food security, he tells CapeTalk.
While food retailers can donate their surplus supply of food to charitable initiatives, household consumers often toss it away, compromising the country's food security.
Food waste is more on the consumer side due to consumer behaviour.... We as consumers demand certain things and the retailers are pandering to our demand because it's good for business, but in that cycle we are creating a lot of food wastage.Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University
The less food we buy and is wasted, it goes back in the chain, and then retailers don't have to have so much stock... and the losses further up the line become less... Everyone has the responsibility to look at their behaviour and their food wastage.Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University
If we reduce the amount of food that we bought and actually threw in the bin... Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin.Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University
Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) puts the figure at 1.3 billion tonnes of food that is produced and never reaches consumers. It's a massive amount of food that could be feeding hungry people.Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Department of Food Science - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.Read More
Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy
Members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school.Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.Read More
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.Read More
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group
Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'
Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.Read More
Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures
Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.Read More
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
Dagga won the US election by a landslide
Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright
Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authentic self.Read More
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable
Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.Read More
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'
SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her career.Read More
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue
Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Rescue programme.Read More
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit
Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings.Read More