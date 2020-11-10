Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict





Winde and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer met with police officials outside the school following the violent clashes that erupted outside the school on Monday.

Public order police had to restore order yesterday after disturbing scenes between EFF protesters and residents.

The premier has confirmed to News24 that Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict to keep the EFF away from the school.

Premier Alan Winde confirms that #BrackenfellHigh has applied for an interdict against the EFF. "We're asking now for the EFF to stay away from outside of the school, because what happens is you end up with confrontations and illegal gatherings like we saw yesterday."

At the same time, the EFF is opening a case of assault at the police station after a member was beaten with a baseball bat.

The EFF has been picketing outside the school following a private matric ball function that was only attended by white pupils.

In one video, a white man can be seen shoving and beating a black woman with a bat while shouting "hardloop", which means "run" in English.

The woman, clad in an EFF t-shirt, responds by saying, "Don't touch me" while peacefully walking away.

The EFF's Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego has condemned the racism that broke out during their peaceful protest on Monday.

One of our members, a woman, was assaulted with a baseball bat by very racist people who would not do that to a white woman. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

It's a serious humiliation of a black woman to be beaten up for peacefully demonstrating, for walking on the streets of Brackenfell; to be beaten up for her blackness. We are going to the police station to lay a charge. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

Xego has defended the EFF's presence outside the school, saying that the party was asked to intervene by parents and pupils at the institution.

However, Neil de Beer, leader of the United Independent Movement (UIM), who was also asked by parents to get involved, says the EFF knew that things would get violent.

De Beer says the EFF cannot police race quotas at all private gatherings. He adds that the party does not have the legislative powers to investigate the incident, which he concedes was "socially unacceptable".

The EFF people knew that there would be conflict on Monday... Why did the EFF leadership allow its people to go back on Monday when they knew the tension is going to happen? Neil de Beer, Leader - United Independent Movement

We can't ask a political party to start focusing on such scenarios when our country is burning, when we've got poverty and an economy collapsing. Neil de Beer, Leader - United Independent Movement

I don't know when the EFF became the department of education... Are they now going to go to every braai, every meeting, every private function and do education equation about what we must do in racial combination. Neil de Beer, Leader - United Independent Movement

Meanwhile, Xego says the EFF had asked the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and the school's governing body to investigate the allegations.

It's institutional racism where you just exclude black people... The invitation went out, but only to white kids. This was co-ordinated by educators. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

The best thing to do that when there is an allegation, you don't jump to any conclusion, you investigate and you come back with facts. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial Chairperson - EFF

EFF Condemns White-Terrorism in Brackenfell Anti-Racism Protests

He says party members were met with "a rented crowd" of "anti-African" people at the school.

Xego says the party will not tolerate white supremacy and has echoed remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema that "whiteness must be chopped off".

