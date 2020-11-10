Dagga won the US election by a landslide





Americans are polarised, but not about dagga.

Dagga legalisation had a wildly successful day at the polls in both Democratic and Republican states, with every legalisation measure on the ballot passing comfortably.

Arizona, New Jersey and the deeply socially conservative Mississippi, Montana and South Dakota all passed legislation legalising some form of dagga use.

Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative - it matters not. Americans agree on legalising dagga.

Recently published related articles:

A Gallup poll ahead of Tuesday’s election found that 7 out of 10 Americans – across the political spectrum - support the legalisation of dagga.

Every age group favours legalisation, with 8 out of 10 adults younger than 30 supporting it.

Oregon, where the recreational use of dagga is already legal, legalised “magic mushrooms” (containing the psychedelic drug psilocybin) for therapy.

The state also decriminalised the possession of all drugs.