Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago





10 years ago, then CapeTalk host Aden Thomas received a call from dad-to-be Adrian, who was on the way to hospital for the birth of his son.

He asked if CapeTalkers could help him come up with a name for the baby. He provided a choice of two names and left it to the mercy of our listeners.

Now 10 years later dad Adrian chats to Refile Moloto about this wonderful memory and introduces his son Zack Mathew.

The Johnston family: Dad Adrian, mom Pippa, Zach Matthew, 11-year-old sister Rachel - and Stella the dog on the far right.

Two special things happened that day. The first was that my son was born, and the second was that the audience of capeTalk helped me choose his name. Adrian Johnston, CapeTalk listener

Listen to Adrian and his son Zack Mathew below: