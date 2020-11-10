TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data





On Monday, Telkom and the SABC revealed a new streaming service targeted at cost-conscious South Africans who particularly enjoy local TV shows, movies, and music.

TelkomOne costs R49 per month (premium access); half the price of Netflix and the same price as the most affordable option from Showmax.

The monthly subscription provides 1800MB of free data.

The platform provides several other, flexible payment options:

R7 per day with 90MB of free data

R17 per weekend with 360MB of free data

R19 per week (Monday to Friday) with 720MB of free data

Kieno Kammies interviewed Helena Wasserman, Editor of Business Insider South Africa.

They’re looking for South Africans to produce mobivelas, soap operas for cellphones… Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

The price is competitive… and Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data] … Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Why not watch SABC on a TV? It doesn’t make sense to me… Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.