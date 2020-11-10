Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy





South Africans need the space to start talking to each other if situations like the one which unfolded outside Brackenfell High School on Monday are to be avoided.

That's according to the Institute For Justice And Reconciliation's Stanley Henkeman who joined CapeTalks's Lester Kiewit to help unpack the events that followed after a so-called 'whites-only' private matric ball.

In a video of the red-carpet affair, which has since been removed from Facebook, only white students could be seen in attendance with their partners.

On Friday members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School on Friday protesting the event.

When they returned again on Monday they were met by angry parents, some of who were armed with batons and airguns.

Henkeman says the tensions seen outside the school are rooted in fear.

It's a deep-seated and a deep-rooted fear. Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)

Unfortunately, there isn't the space within particular communities, but also within the country, to talk about that fear. Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)

As a result, Henkeman says, the fear gets masked by acts of aggression as demonstrated by the incident on Monday.

Moreover, he says, the question should not be what happened, but rather why it happened.

It does speak to the fragility of our democracy and the relationships within our society. Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)

On Tuesday Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer met with police officials outside the school.

Our politicians often get in the way of real progress... Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)

