Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy
South Africans need the space to start talking to each other if situations like the one which unfolded outside Brackenfell High School on Monday are to be avoided.
That's according to the Institute For Justice And Reconciliation's Stanley Henkeman who joined CapeTalks's Lester Kiewit to help unpack the events that followed after a so-called 'whites-only' private matric ball.
In a video of the red-carpet affair, which has since been removed from Facebook, only white students could be seen in attendance with their partners.
On Friday members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School on Friday protesting the event.
When they returned again on Monday they were met by angry parents, some of who were armed with batons and airguns.
RELATED: Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
Henkeman says the tensions seen outside the school are rooted in fear.
It's a deep-seated and a deep-rooted fear.Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)
Unfortunately, there isn't the space within particular communities, but also within the country, to talk about that fear.Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)
As a result, Henkeman says, the fear gets masked by acts of aggression as demonstrated by the incident on Monday.
Moreover, he says, the question should not be what happened, but rather why it happened.
It does speak to the fragility of our democracy and the relationships within our society.Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)
On Tuesday Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer met with police officials outside the school.
Premier Alan Winde confirms that #BrackenfellHigh has applied for an interdict against the EFF. "We're asking now for the EFF to stay away from outside of the school, because what happens is you end up with confrontations and illegal gatherings like we saw yesterday." pic.twitter.com/f6gPprpEJ8— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 10, 2020
Our politicians often get in the way of real progress...Stanley Henkeman, Executive director - Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)
RELATED: Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge
Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less.Read More
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.Read More
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED
WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.Read More
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group
Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.Read More
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.Read More
Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'
Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.Read More
Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.Read More