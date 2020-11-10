Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption





Ramaphosa signed a proclamation which allows the state to recover financial losses caused by acts of corruption, fraud, and maladministration.

Ramophosa's move to involve the SIU follows almost three years of ongoing reporting by news agency GroundUp, which has lifted the lid on corruption involving Lottery grants.

GroundUp's investigative journalist Raymond Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Joseph has uncovered a string of dubious Lottery-funded projects using shelf companies to access multi-million rand Lottery grants.

He's relieved that there will finally be some accountability at the NLC, and is delighted about the role that investigative journalism has played.

Journalism played its part, I'm happy to say. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

After three years, suddenly it's all happening overnight. It's a real relief... It was just week after week after week after week of more and more graft. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

Joseph believes that Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel failed to intervene in the NLC corruption saga due to political pressure from ANC factions implicated in the alleged graft.

He adds that Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry has also been protecting and defending the NLC until very recently when it changed its tune.

I'm about to do a story on that grant beneficiary list and quite honestly, all the usual suspects are there. More money to old age homes that have never been completed, drug rehabs that have never been completed. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

Some of the money that has been misappropriated has ended up in the pockets and the hands of factions within the ANC; cronies and friends. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

The NLC has very heavy political cover in Parliament. Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

