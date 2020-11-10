Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
CR says YES to lottery corruption probe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mat Cuthbert - DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
Today at 15:40
Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of State ICU beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: Traffic engineers swear by roundabouts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Business Insider
Today at 16:10
Creating space for small-scale fishers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Shoshola - Fisherman - featured in the documentary
Today at 16:20
Arrest warrant issued for ANC SG Ace Magashule over Free State asbestos saga
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit
Today at 16:55
Lebone Trust - 20 books in every home – the tipping point for children’s literacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Gush - coordinator of the project for the Lebone Centre
Today at 17:05
Why is Super Wednesday significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
What does President Elect Bidens presidency mean for South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
Heather Morris: The #1 New York Times bestselling author
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:10
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick. 10 November 2020 2:33 PM
Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy Members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 10 November 2020 2:09 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotterie... 10 November 2020 2:19 PM
Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict against the EFF, according to Premier Alan Winde who visited the school on Tu... 10 November 2020 1:09 PM
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg. 10 November 2020 8:46 AM
View all Politics
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Business
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less. 10 November 2020 11:16 AM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming. 10 November 2020 10:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption

10 November 2020 2:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SIU
investigative journalism
GroundUp
National Lotteries Commission
Lottery grant
Raymond Joseph
Lottery corruption
Lottery probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Ramaphosa signed a proclamation which allows the state to recover financial losses caused by acts of corruption, fraud, and maladministration.

Ramophosa's move to involve the SIU follows almost three years of ongoing reporting by news agency GroundUp, which has lifted the lid on corruption involving Lottery grants.

RELATED: Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

GroundUp's investigative journalist Raymond Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Joseph has uncovered a string of dubious Lottery-funded projects using shelf companies to access multi-million rand Lottery grants.

He's relieved that there will finally be some accountability at the NLC, and is delighted about the role that investigative journalism has played.

RELATED: Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built, old one renovated'

Journalism played its part, I'm happy to say.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

After three years, suddenly it's all happening overnight. It's a real relief... It was just week after week after week after week of more and more graft.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

RELATED: Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

Joseph believes that Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel failed to intervene in the NLC corruption saga due to political pressure from ANC factions implicated in the alleged graft.

He adds that Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry has also been protecting and defending the NLC until very recently when it changed its tune.

RELATED: DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

I'm about to do a story on that grant beneficiary list and quite honestly, all the usual suspects are there. More money to old age homes that have never been completed, drug rehabs that have never been completed.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

Some of the money that has been misappropriated has ended up in the pockets and the hands of factions within the ANC; cronies and friends.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

The NLC has very heavy political cover in Parliament.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


10 November 2020 2:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SIU
investigative journalism
GroundUp
National Lotteries Commission
Lottery grant
Raymond Joseph
Lottery corruption
Lottery probe

More from Politics

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict

10 November 2020 1:09 PM

Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict against the EFF, according to Premier Alan Winde who visited the school on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

10 November 2020 8:46 AM

There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eff-brackenfelljpg

Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure

9 November 2020 6:22 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure by bailing out SAA yet again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'

9 November 2020 12:09 PM

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audits clean audits municipalities 123rf

Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities

9 November 2020 10:26 AM

Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201109 Lockdown Prasa2

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

9 November 2020 10:12 AM

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-Presidency-Vice-President-VP-Kamala Harris-democrat-US-politics-123rf

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

8 November 2020 2:06 PM

Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

8 November 2020 10:49 AM

President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

Local

Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict

Politics

Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Brackenfell High: Situation ‘tense’ as police monitor gathering crowds

10 November 2020 2:21 PM

Coronavirus vaccine results fuel hopes for return to normal

10 November 2020 1:37 PM

2 senior Hawks officials, former officer appear in court for alleged fraud

10 November 2020 1:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA