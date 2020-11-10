Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Table Mountain is Africa’s top tourist attraction, according to the UK-based 2020 World Travel Awards.
The flattop mountain in Cape Town’s city centre pipped Kilimanjaro (Tanzania) and the Pyramids of Giza (Egypt) to the post.
Table Mountain won the prize last year and in 2013.
It is now in the running to win the “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction”; to be announced by the World Travel Awards at the end of this month.
The 2020 World Travel Awards also awarded the Mother City with the title of “Africa’s Leading Festival and Events Destination” with Johannesburg narrowly missing out.
It’s the third year in a row that Cape Town is named as Africa’s top party city.
Cape Town International Airport won the prize for Africa’s leading airport.
