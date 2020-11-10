Streaming issues? Report here
Don't underestimate Angelo Agrizzi says his publisher Melinda Ferguson

10 November 2020 3:32 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Melinda Ferguson
Angelo Agrizzi
Zondo Commision
Inside The Belly Of The Beast

Ferguson is the publisher of Agrizzi's memoir, 'Inside the Belly of the Beast' which tells of his time as COO of Bosasa.

The timing of Maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's latest book offering couldn't be more serendipitous.

With things hotting up at the Zondo Commission, her latest publishing project, detailing two decades of bribery, politicking and corruption at Bosasa, has hit the shelves.

Inside the Belly of the Beast: The Real Bosasa Story is the story of controversial former Bosasa COO and whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi.

Ferguson explained to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies how it was she connected with Agrizzi for the book:

He kept on emailing me and I was like' I don't wanna speak to Angelo Agrizzi, he's that racist from Zondo!'

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

Then he sent me the full manuscript...and it was mezmerising...

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

RELATED: Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack

It's an extended confessional...he's already been charged...it's not like he's trying to hide something away.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

In October Agrizzi handed himself into Brackendowns Police Station in Johannesburg where he was charged with fraud and corruption.

Deemed a flight risk, he was later denied bail.

Agrizzi is currently being treated in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Ferguson went to visit him recently and says he's put himself in danger by turning whistle-blower.

I believe his life is under threat. I think people want to see him dead.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

RELATED: If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener

There's a lot of vested interest for Angelo Agrizzi not to go back to Zondo.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

RELATED: Eusebius: Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle

Despite that, Ferguson says Agrizzi is determined to continue his testimony at the State Capture inquiry.

He told me 'I'm going to sit up next week,I'm gonna start walking, and the next thing I'll be back at Zondo.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher

Listen to publisher Melinda Ferguson's full interview on CapeTalk about Angelo Agrizzi's memoir Inside The Belly of The Beast: The Real Bosasa Story:


