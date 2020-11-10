[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule





An arrest warrant has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, reports Daily Maverick.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The arrest warrant relates to a R255-million asbestos contract in the Free State.

Magashule will appear before the Bloemfontein High Court later this week.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow

