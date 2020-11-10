CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades





CapeNature reopened the iconic trail on 28 October 2020 following what it has described as an extensive revamp.

The Whale Trail is a 5-day overnight hiking trail taking visitors through the beautiful terrain of the De Hoop Nature Reserve.

The five Whale Trail overnight huts have all been upgrades with solar-powered electricity, modern appliances, full bathroom and shower upgrades, as well as upgraded skylights for better viewing and star-gazing.

The hiking routes have also been restored and improved, with stainless steel structures and stairs for optimal weather resistance and safety, says CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn.

There's also a new outdoor braai area for visitors to enjoy.

Van Rhyn says the safety upgrades and new features have improved the overall eco-tourism experience for visitors.

It took about a year and 10 months for these upgrades... It's just phenomenal the changes that have been done. Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

We're so happy that people can now finally experience the new enhancements. Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

The Whale Trail itself should be on everybody's bucket list! It's a fantastic trail to do. Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

We've got 31 reserves, and the Whale Trail is by far the most-popular, that's why it is booked out a year in advance. Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

Due to the popularity of the Whale Trail, bookings are taken a year in advance. To make your advance booking, call the contact centre on 087 087 8250.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: