CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades

10 November 2020 4:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
hiking
CapeNature
De Hoop Nature Reserve
Whale Trail
Whale Trail reopens
Scott Ramsay

The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishments.

CapeNature reopened the iconic trail on 28 October 2020 following what it has described as an extensive revamp.

The Whale Trail is a 5-day overnight hiking trail taking visitors through the beautiful terrain of the De Hoop Nature Reserve.

The five Whale Trail overnight huts have all been upgrades with solar-powered electricity, modern appliances, full bathroom and shower upgrades, as well as upgraded skylights for better viewing and star-gazing.

The hiking routes have also been restored and improved, with stainless steel structures and stairs for optimal weather resistance and safety, says CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn.

There's also a new outdoor braai area for visitors to enjoy.

Van Rhyn says the safety upgrades and new features have improved the overall eco-tourism experience for visitors.

It took about a year and 10 months for these upgrades... It's just phenomenal the changes that have been done.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

We're so happy that people can now finally experience the new enhancements.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

The Whale Trail itself should be on everybody's bucket list! It's a fantastic trail to do.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

We've got 31 reserves, and the Whale Trail is by far the most-popular, that's why it is booked out a year in advance.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

Due to the popularity of the Whale Trail, bookings are taken a year in advance. To make your advance booking, call the contact centre on 087 087 8250.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


