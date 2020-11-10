Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met





US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is South African.

Melissa Cohen (34) – who comes from Johannesburg - married Biden’s son, Hunter, in 2019, a week after the pair met for the first time.

Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again. Joe Biden to Melissa Cohen (as reported by the New Yorker)

Cohen gave birth to their son, reportedly called “Beau” (named after Biden’s son who died from cancer in 2015), earlier this year.

Her mother is a social worker in Johannesburg who specialises in adoptions.

Her brother is a podiatrist in Sandton.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman.

His son, Hunter, married Melissa Cohen a week after meeting her for the first time. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

She grew up in Joburg and went to King David High School Victory Park... Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Within two or three days he got exactly the same tattoo as she has on her arm in exactly the same place. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Her mother is a social worker in Joburg specialising in adoptions… Her brother is a podiatrist in Sandton. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

