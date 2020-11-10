Streaming issues? Report here
Joe Biden's son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met

10 November 2020 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Joe Biden
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
business insider south africa
Hunter Biden
Helena Wasserman
Melissa Cohen

US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA).

US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is South African.

Melissa Cohen (34) – who comes from Johannesburg - married Biden’s son, Hunter, in 2019, a week after the pair met for the first time.

Image: 123rf.com

For more detail, read "Meet Joe Biden's South African daughter-in-law" - Business Insider South Africa

Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again.

Joe Biden to Melissa Cohen (as reported by the New Yorker)

Cohen gave birth to their son, reportedly called “Beau” (named after Biden’s son who died from cancer in 2015), earlier this year.

Her mother is a social worker in Johannesburg who specialises in adoptions.

Her brother is a podiatrist in Sandton.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman.

His son, Hunter, married Melissa Cohen a week after meeting her for the first time.

Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

She grew up in Joburg and went to King David High School Victory Park...

Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Within two or three days he got exactly the same tattoo as she has on her arm in exactly the same place.

Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Her mother is a social worker in Joburg specialising in adoptions… Her brother is a podiatrist in Sandton.

Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:08].


