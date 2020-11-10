No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Today at 05:10
Arrest warrant issued for Ace Magashule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kebby Maphatsoe
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Restaurants can look forward to offering al fresco style dining experience
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - Cape Country Routes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Stephens - Chairman of Cape Country Routes | Owner of De Hoop Collection.
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Warrant of arrest out for Ace Magashule
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Brackenfell HS SGB loses court bid against EFF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - Community cohesion helped or hindered by digital realm?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Prof Lindy Heinecken - Head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Coct vs Activists-Latest on Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:34
#TheCornerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes-Environ Skincare
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Des Fernandes - Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Today at 10:45
Renting vs Buying in SA's Property Market: The Pros and The Cons
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
The Money Show
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Qaanitah Hunter
news24
Pieter-Louis Myburgh
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
Gangster State
Free State asbestos contract
asbestos audit scandal

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

I'm not worried! The struggle continues.

Ace Magashule, Secretary-General - ANC

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday on corruption-related charges.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the top party official in connection with the R255-million asbestos audit contract in the Free State.

RELATED: Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

Magashule is implicated in defrauding the provincial government when he was premier.

It does seem that the die was cast certainly by August last year when the former Free State MEC for Economic Development, Mxolisi Dukwana, implicated Magashule when he appeared at the Zondo State Capture Inquiry. Long before... Pieter-Louis Myburgh was detailing the saga... in his book 'Gangster State'.

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

RELATED: FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

On The Money Show, Qaanitah Hunter (News24 political editor) comments on the time it's taken the Hawks to finally pounce on Magashule.

This has been in the public domain even before Ace Magashule was elected Secretary-General of the ANC at the Nasrec conference in 2017. His hand in massive tenders and corruption in the Free State province has been well documented - the asbestos R255 million is just one example...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

We know the Hawks have been investigating after the revelations in Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book and subsequently at the Zondo Commission...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

She notes that Magashule and his allies used previous indications of an imminent arrest warrant to drum up support with the narrative that he is under siege.

He'd cautioned against a "Hollywood-style" arrest.

Still, when the shoe we all knew was going to drop dropped today, it still caught them by surprise and you could see it quite evidently on his face as he was campaigning in Soweto!

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

I think the Hawks erred on the side of caution, opting to have a sort of gentleman's agreement with Magashule's lawyers and saying 'appear before the magistrate's court on Friday'... I think it's not abnormal... In a lot of corruption cases this happens...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Will the ANC stand by its August statement that members charged with corruption must step aside pending investigation?

RELATED: ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members

That is the policy that was, but wasn't! It really at best was just a good PR statement by Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters in the NEC because since that decision was taken... there have been really no consequences...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Listen to Hunter's analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance


