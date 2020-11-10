Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Telkom Group released its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2020, on Tuesday.
The Group reported a "healthy" cash balance of R3.9 billion at 30 September.
Strong mobile growth has led to a 19% increase in mobile customers.
Headline earnings per share grew by 25.4% per share compared to last year, while basic earnings per share are up 29.5%.
Telkom's suspended its dividend for 3 years.
RELATED: TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Maseko, CEO of the Telkom Group.
Maseko says Telkom was badly affected by the pandemic and resulting lockdown, but some areas of business received a boost.
Some of the businesses, like our mobile business because of the migration to data, picked up that slack...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
The mobile business has been growing consistently over the last couple of years... but with Covid we saw a bit of a bump that was higher than average...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
The technology is changing from copper [for landlines] and that technology has come to a natural end of the road... being replaced by fibre... It's a lot more reliable and that transition is happening slowly...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
"We remain committed to a future that is data-led", he says.
Telkom and the SABC this week announced the launch of new " budget" streaming service TelkomOne.
We've partnered with the national broadcaster to provide a streaming service that will carry both video on demand and live channels.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Maseko says they've targeted this segment of the market largely to be able to bring them local content.
Some of the players in the market make available largely international content which is good for the right segments but we think there's a massive opportunity for us to grow streaming services. Data consumption or smart handsets/ tablets is no longer the preserve of the top elephant in the country.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Many people who - irrespective of their status - have access to a smart device also want to consume content be it video or radio on the go...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
He says it's important for spectrum allocation in South Africa to be finalised, and fast.
As devices become more and more smart... the role that spectrum will play and fibre, will certainly accelerate the adoption of digital services going forward.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
