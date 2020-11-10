No more state ICU beds in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases climb
State hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay ran out of intensive care beds on Monday as Covid-19 cases edged towards 5,000, according to Maverick Citizen, a section of the Daily Maverick.
Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis reports that health officials have to make use of limited bed capacity in general wards and a field hospital constructed and donated to the Department of Health by vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased tenfold in just two weeks, with 4,845 cases as of Tuesday 10 November.
The metro's seven-day average is close to 400 coronavirus cases daily. That's higher than any other province in South Africa at the moment, Ellis explains.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has appointed the province's former health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe to implement a strategy in the metro.
Meanwhile, civil society organisations have raised concerns about extreme staff and PPE shortages in the province, Ellis tells CapeTalk.
They confirmed yesterday that our ICU capacity is now full.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
We still do have beds. We've got the field hospital that was donated by Volkswagen.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
We still do have limited beds in the state sector, but no more ICU beds.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
If you need a ventilator, you need to be in the ICU.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
