'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
The Hawks confirmed that a warrant of arrest had been issued against him in connection with R255 million Free State asbestos tender saga.
Magashule is accused of scoring between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project during his tenure as premier in the province.
He is expected to appear in court this week where he will be charged with corruption.
Peter du Toit, assistant editor at News24, says Magashule and his supporters are preparing for a fierce counterattack.
He says the former Free State premier will most likely frame his arrest as a "political prosecution" using tactics similar to those used by former president Jacob Zuma.
Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the ANC will ask Magashule to step down from his position in the party, once he is formally charged.
The ANC has been seeking legal advice on how those who are implicated in corruption should be asked to step aside, following the party's resolution in August.
We're going to see a ferocious fightback from Ace Magashule and those who support him.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
We will see that the NPA and those involved will have their integrity attacked relentlessly. We will see Magashule start to frame this as a political prosecution, much like we saw Jacob Zuma do in 2005 when he was dismissed by Thabo Mbeki.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
We'll see this being framed as an attack on the ANC; as an attack on the revolution, and the ANC's attempts to make this country a better place. That's of course all crap.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Du Toit says Magashule's arrest warrant is a "big turning point" in South Africa's immediate political history.
I don't think the importance and significance of this can be understated at all... South African's having been thirsting for an arrest of this magnitude and it has finally happened.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Ace Magasgule, just close to the President, is the biggest fish we can imagine to be real.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Du Toit tells CapeTalk that Magashule's arrest will have serious implications for the work of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
NPA boss Advocate Shamila Batohi would not have signed off on the arrest warrant prematurely, before ensuring that prosecutors have a watertight case.
It will have enormous political repercussions and it certainly holds enormous repercussions for the NPA who now have told the public they believe they have a winning case against the ANC highest-paid official.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
They believe they can convict him. If the NPA pulls this off, it will reverberate around this country for a time to come.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
We have to draw the inference that, given Batohi's extreme caution from the beginning... they feel they've got a winnable case.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to Peter du Toit in conversation with John Maytham:
