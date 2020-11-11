Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests





On Tuesday morning, the Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) heard that the School Governing Body at Brackenfell High School were applying for an urgent court interdict to prohibit them from protesting outside the school.

IOL'S Marvin Charles was at the Cape High Court where the Brackenfell High School SGB failed in its bid to obtain the interdict. He talks to Refilwe Moloto.

It did not give [the EFF] enough time to prepare court papers or answering affidavits or anything like that. Marvin Charles, Journalist - IOL

When the EFF arrived at court at 2.15 pm, they requested that the judge allow them more time to file court papers and have a right of reply, explains Charles.

Judge Siraj Desai agreed to give them more time, but he needed guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations. Marvin Charles, Journalist - IOL

The SGB was asking the court to prohibit the EFF from protesting on the main road leading into the school, reports Charles.

The EFF is allowed to gather outside but a final decision by the court has not been made just yet. Marvin Charles, Journalist - IOL

The court has given the EFF until Friday to file papers.

