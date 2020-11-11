Streaming issues? Report here
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'

11 November 2020 9:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hawks
State Capture
Corruption
Ace Magashule
Refilwe Moloto
Pieter-Louis Myburgh
Gangster State
Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

On Tuesday, the Hawks confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule in relation to the corrupt Free State asbestos housing deal worth R255 million.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of “Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture”.

“Gangster State” delves deep into Magashule’s shady dealings.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Related articles:

“There are powerful forces in the ruling party that risk losing everything if corruption and state capture finally do come to an end,” writes Myburgh.

“At the centre of the old guard’s fightback efforts is Ace Magashule.”

It’s a tremendously powerful moment. It underpins the value of a free press and probing investigative journalism in a country such as South Africa.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

There’s been so many indications of corruption involving Ace Magashule for so long… documents that link him to the asbestos deal… clear-cut, documented proof that he was linked to something that looked mightily suspicious…

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

The Public Finance Management Act… places a substantial burden on top-level government officials – especially on Premiers and Heads of departments - to deal with her or his province’s finances in a lawful manner…

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

Broad corruption-related charges will also feature in this case…

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

Judging by his demeanour… He appears calm… he indicates he will comply… He seems very secure in his assertion that he is innocent… He’s got a strong legal team… I think we’ll see him voluntarily handing himself in on Friday.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

The ANC top six met deep into last night… This represents a fascinating moment, not only for the country but also for the party…

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


