Traffic engineer explains why he supports more roundabouts at some intersections
Historically, roundabouts are not very popular in South Africa.
Krogscheepers, the director of Innovative Transport Solutions, says there are many cases where roundabouts would be better solutions than a traditional intersection with traffic lights.
He explains that the severity of crashes at roundabouts is less than at traffic intersections.
Roundabouts are also good for speed reduction and can be adapted to various areas with multiple entry lanes, Krogscheepers adds
The downside, however, is that they are costly to create and take up more land space, he tells CapeTalk.
The major advantage of the roundabout is that it slows vehicles down at all times and it is safer.Christoff Krogscheepers, Director - Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS)
Even if the crash rates are the same, the severity of the crashes are less... You have fewer deaths compared to traffic signals.Christoff Krogscheepers, Director - Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS)
The roundabout has its place, maybe in our country less so because of historical preference.Christoff Krogscheepers, Director - Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS)
The ideal situation [for roundabouts] would be where it's isolated; and there are not many pedestrians, cyclists, and trucks. Isolated, meaning not in the CBD.Christoff Krogscheepers, Director - Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS)
It's certainly not the answer for every location, but there may be many more intersections where roundabouts would be good solutions.Christoff Krogscheepers, Director - Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS)
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
