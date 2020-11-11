'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'





It's being argued that baboon protocols in the Western Cape need to change to accommodate the primates.

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht, along with others, has succeeded in ensuring the safe relocation of Cape Town's well-loved baboon, Kataza.

The male chacma baboon was relocated from Kommetjie to Tokai in August, in a controversial matter that's seen the City of Cape Town decide to take the baboon back to where it belongs - it's natal troop.

The City did an about-turn after deciding that Kataza must stay in Tokai.

Jenni Trethowan is the founder member of Baboon Matters Trust and Lorraine Holloway, founder member of Baboons of the South have been working in the interests of baboon conservation for decades.

They join Kieno Kammies to discuss the issues around baboon management in the City of Cape Town, highlighted over the past more than 70 days by Kataza.

A key issue of concern is the baboon management protocols outlined in a guideline issued by the City of Cape Town's Baboon Technical Team (BTT) comprised of SANParks, Cape Nature, SA Navy, SPCA, the service provider which is currently NCC, and researchers from UCT's iCWild.

Kataza from the Slangkop troop has shone the light on exactly what Lorraine and I have been lobbying for two years now. For two years we have been lobbying for the protocols to change. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters

Why are they so adamant that change is needed?

It is because baboons are criminalised for baboon behaviour, but there has been very little change of human behaviour - and basically, Kataza shows that. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

Trethowan emphasises that the entire Slangkop troop are urban baboons.

The entire Slangkop troop are urban baboons and it is a phrase I am using more and more. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

She explains that these baboons have grown up in urban areas and know exactly how to access easy food rewards.

Kataza was just one of a troop of baboons that knows how to make use of the food we throw away and waste and how to get into houses. And quite why he was targeted more so than anybody else I don't know. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

Holloway calls into question the collection of data for what is termed 'raiding' animals.

The biggest issue to my mind is around human behaviour. You need to give humans the tools to manage their waste, and baboon-proof, if they live in a baboon home range. Lorraine Holloway, Founder and activist - Baboons of the South

She says the data collected for Kataza's raiding record was disputed by a Kommetjie resident who had done daily data collection of his own.

That [data collection] was dismissed as irrelevant. Lorraine Holloway, Founder and activist - Baboons of the South

She says human behaviour is key, however, the 'rap sheet', a phrase that has been coined, is based on data collected, and the baboon is the target.

73 baboons have been killed in terms of the protocols since 2012, and during that same period of time waste management and baboon-proofing have really not changed. Lorraine Holloway, Founder and activist - Baboons of the South

Poor waste management points to a lack of communication with the public.

We're talking common sense here...Solid waste needs to be addressed as a priority. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

Trethowan and Holloway highlight grave concerns regarding what they believe is a lack of transparency by the City of Cape Town regarding baboon management.

If I had to name the biggest issue that is problematic in baboon management it is openness, transparency, and actually communicating with people. Lorraine Holloway, Founder and activist - Baboons of the South

Advocates and lobbyists have been sidelined completely. Lorraine Holloway, Founder and activist - Baboons of the South

She says sound suggestions based on good research have been submitted in writing over the years and have been dismissed.

We refer to it as the secret society. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

Trethowan says it has proved impossible to obtain minutes of the meetings, and only when a High Court application was made by Ryno Engelbrecht was any of this information released.

I have had to launch Public Access to Information (PAIA) requests and been denied. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters Trust

