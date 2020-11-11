Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
SALE! DISCOUNT! DEALS! BLACK FRIDAY! BLACK NOVEMBER! CYBER MONDAY!
November is the new December and retail mania is here (Pandemic? What pandemic?)
There will be lots of deals, Black Friday is great IF you planned and budgeted for it.
Africa Melane asked Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira what to consider before pouncing on a deal.
Related articles:
-
Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans
-
Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'
Before you bite off more than you can chew, consider that much uncertainty still exists regarding the nascent economic recovery.
Will a second wave of Covid-19 infections kneecap our economy once more, or will we avoid the fate of so many other countries that are suffering yet again?
We just don’t know, so it’s best to chase deals only if you have surplus cash.
Mwandiambira reminds “consumers” to look out for financial deals as some banks and insurers also have offers ahead of Black Friday.
It’s literally become ‘Black November’…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
If you didn’t plan to spend, stay away because you’re going to be lured by the marketing… Play Black November with caution… you might end up in debt…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
Remember, on these Black Friday specials, retailers get rid of stock…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
If you can get a premium reduction on insurance, those are the specials you should look out for…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
It’s a heavy year… Do you really want, in a year like this, to be splashing money… when there’s so much need in South Africa?Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
We’re still anticipating a second wave of Covid-19… Rather budget and prepare… spend on something you would normally spend on… Stay away from non-recurrent expenditure… Buy stationary… Electronic gadgets may not be wise, especially in a year like this.Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row
In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More