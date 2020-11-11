[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one
And it was on his 26th birthday. A double celebration!
From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
