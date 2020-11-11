[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 15:20
Naptosa: demographics of school teachers in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:40
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' called Lift
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gidon Novick
Today at 15:50
Update on the happenings in the United States
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 16:10
Injection prevents women from contracting HIV, study finds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sinead Delany-Moretlwe - global principal investigator on this study
Today at 16:20
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:55
"Unpacking the legal and ethical aspects of South Africa's COVID-19 track and trace app
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marietjie Botes - Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Pretoria
Today at 17:05
The latest land reform initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 17:20
South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.- Ann Bernstein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 17:46
Botswana opening up to travel and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 18:09
ANC to address the media regarding Secretary General Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest. Will the SG step down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Latest Local
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion? Refilwe Moloto looks ask two experts whether digital platforms are helping or hindering us as a community... 11 November 2020 12:33 PM
Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger Researchers have discovered a relative of the living honey badger from the early Pliocene locality of Langebaanweg, West Coast Fos... 11 November 2020 12:23 PM
View all Local
MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant The ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to... 11 November 2020 1:51 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management' Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town. 11 November 2020 12:03 PM
View all Politics
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Joe Biden's son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden's daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal' "It's a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture". 11 November 2020 9:07 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one

11 November 2020 10:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Golf
US Masters golf
US Masters
Jon Rahm
CapeTalkViral
hole-in-one

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.

And it was on his 26th birthday. A double celebration!

For this and other trending


11 November 2020 10:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Golf
US Masters golf
US Masters
Jon Rahm
CapeTalkViral
hole-in-one

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

11 November 2020 1:38 PM

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.

Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met

10 November 2020 3:40 PM

US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA).

Read More arrow_forward

American flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rfWorld

Dagga won the US election by a landslide

10 November 2020 11:39 AM

Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal.

Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Read More arrow_forward

star-warsjpg

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

9 November 2020 10:54 AM

It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

8 November 2020 10:49 AM

President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in office.

Read More arrow_forward

biden-victory-speech-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches

8 November 2020 10:08 AM

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US election.

Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster 123rf

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election

6 November 2020 2:14 PM

"In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli.

Read More arrow_forward

us-flagsjpg

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Read More arrow_forward

bovrilpng

UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'?

5 November 2020 2:18 PM

The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot version.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

6 November 2020 10:04 AM

Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.

Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'

26 October 2020 1:13 PM

New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty boxing ring surrounded by spectators 123rf 123rfSport

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

20 October 2020 10:13 AM

Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.

Read More arrow_forward

old broken TV television 123rf

'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

14 October 2020 12:14 PM

The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.

Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

Rugby ball on field 123rf

Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby

9 October 2020 2:32 PM

Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).

Read More arrow_forward

ciovita-upcycling-inner-tube-credit-card-holderjpeg

Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories

17 September 2020 6:55 AM

Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.

Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit Siya Kolisi Eben Etzebeth

Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy

16 September 2020 2:18 PM

South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.

Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'

Local Opinion Politics

'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'

Local Politics

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Some Evaton residents say by-elections are last hope for better services

11 November 2020 2:03 PM

Govt's anti-corruption task team probing over 200 cases, Scopa hears

11 November 2020 12:56 PM

FS asbestos corruption case postponed to February next year

11 November 2020 12:39 PM

