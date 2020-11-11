Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger
The smaller relative of the living honey badger is believed to have roamed the West Coast five million years ago.
The extinct honey badger from Langebaanweg is scientifically known as the Mellivora benfieldi, says Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, a palaeontologists from the University of Cape Town (UCT).
The new honey badger fossils are the largest collection of fossils gathered belonging to the Mellivora benfieldi.
Dr. Vaquero says although the Langebaanweg honey badger was slightly smaller than its relative, the living honey badger, also known as ratel or Mellivora capensis, it was also an opportunistic carnivore with digging abilities.
The name of this honey badger is 'Mellivora benfieldi' which is a scientific name.Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists
These fossils came from Langebaanweg, with its locality of 5.2 million years ago.Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists
The new bones that we found are very similar to the living honey badger... They were able to do digging like the living honey badger and run.Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion?
Refilwe Moloto looks ask two experts whether digital platforms are helping or hindering us as a community...Read More
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'
Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town.Read More
Traffic engineer explains why he supports more roundabouts at some intersections
Traffic engineer Christoff Krogscheepers says there are many locations outside of the CBD that could benefit from traffic circles.Read More
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests
Judge Siraj Desai wanted guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
No more state ICU beds in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases climb
The Eastern Cape Department of Health has confirmed that Nelson Mandela Bay's public healthcare sector has run out of ICU beds.Read More
Don't underestimate Angelo Agrizzi says his publisher Melinda Ferguson
Ferguson is the publisher of Agrizzi's memoir, 'Inside the Belly of the Beast' which tells of his time as COO of Bosasa.Read More