Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger





The smaller relative of the living honey badger is believed to have roamed the West Coast five million years ago.

The extinct honey badger from Langebaanweg is scientifically known as the Mellivora benfieldi, says Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, a palaeontologists from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The new honey badger fossils are the largest collection of fossils gathered belonging to the Mellivora benfieldi.

Dr. Vaquero says although the Langebaanweg honey badger was slightly smaller than its relative, the living honey badger, also known as ratel or Mellivora capensis, it was also an opportunistic carnivore with digging abilities.

The name of this honey badger is 'Mellivora benfieldi' which is a scientific name. Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists

These fossils came from Langebaanweg, with its locality of 5.2 million years ago. Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists

The new bones that we found are very similar to the living honey badger... They were able to do digging like the living honey badger and run. Dr. Alberto Valenciano Vaquero, Palaeontologists

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: