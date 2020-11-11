Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying





The pros and cons of renting vs buying a property in South Africa:

Driven by record-low interest rates, many tenants, having made the calculation, are deciding to own – not rent - the home they live in.

Anecdotes suggest that once free-living and travelling Millennials are reconsidering their priorities and diving into the security of owning property.

Do consider the pros and cons of renting versus buying the home you live in, says property investor Grant Smee.

If you decide to buy, spend at least three to six months investigating the market before putting in an offer to purchase.

Some pros of renting

It’s flexible. If you’re not sure where you want to be in the long-term, or if you’re unsure about your income or job, then renting is probably best.

Renters are not responsible for maintenance.

Some of the cons of renting

Paying rent is an expense. You are not investing, and you will not make any returns.

You are bound by the landlord’s rules.

Some of the pros of buying

You own an asset that can appreciate in value and earn a return.

You can renovate and decorate as you please.

You can earn rental income.

You can put savings in your home loan.

Some of the cons of buying

There are loads of hidden costs such as transfer and attorney fees.

You’re less mobile – if you need to move, it may take many months to sell.

Returns are not guaranteed. Property values can and do sometimes fall.

Smee offers the following tips on going from being a renter to an owner of property:

Get a pre-approval.

Deposits: Build up a buffer.

Join forces if you struggle with affordability.

Consider low-cost, low-maintenance “lock-up-and-gos"; they rent out easily.

Consider “rent-to-own”.

Build up a good track record.

For more detail, read: “Tips to go from renting to buying” by Smee.