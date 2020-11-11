Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 15:20
Naptosa: demographics of school teachers in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:40
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' called Lift
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gidon Novick
Today at 15:50
Update on the happenings in the United States
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 16:10
Injection prevents women from contracting HIV, study finds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sinead Delany-Moretlwe - global principal investigator on this study
Today at 16:20
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:55
“Unpacking the legal and ethical aspects of South Africa’s COVID-19 track and trace app
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marietjie Botes - Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Pretoria
Today at 17:05
The latest land reform initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 17:20
South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.- Ann Bernstein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 17:46
Botswana opening up to travel and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 18:09
ANC to address the media regarding Secretary General Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest. Will the SG step down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion? Refilwe Moloto looks ask two experts whether digital platforms are helping or hindering us as a community... 11 November 2020 12:33 PM
Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger Researchers have discovered a relative of the living honey badger from the early Pliocene locality of Langebaanweg, West Coast Fos... 11 November 2020 12:23 PM
View all Local
MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to... 11 November 2020 1:51 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management' Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town. 11 November 2020 12:03 PM
View all Politics
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal' "It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 11 November 2020 9:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Property market
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
investing
Property
residential property
Renting property
Buying property
residential property market
investing in property
renting vs buying property
Grant Smee
only realty

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

The pros and cons of renting vs buying a property in South Africa:

Driven by record-low interest rates, many tenants, having made the calculation, are deciding to own – not rent - the home they live in.

Anecdotes suggest that once free-living and travelling Millennials are reconsidering their priorities and diving into the security of owning property.

Do consider the pros and cons of renting versus buying the home you live in, says property investor Grant Smee.

If you decide to buy, spend at least three to six months investigating the market before putting in an offer to purchase.

Related articles:

Some pros of renting (for more detail, tune in at 10:30 am on Thursday)

  • It’s flexible. If you’re not sure where you want to be in the long-term, or if you’re unsure about your income or job, then renting is probably best.

  • Renters are not responsible for maintenance.

Some of the cons of renting

  • Paying rent is an expense. You are not investing, and you will not make any returns.

  • You are bound by the landlord’s rules.

Some of the pros of buying

  • You own an asset that can appreciate in value and earn a return.

  • You can renovate and decorate as you please.

  • You can earn rental income.

  • You can put savings in your home loan.

Some of the cons of buying

  • There are loads of hidden costs such as transfer and attorney fees.

  • You’re less mobile – if you need to move, it may take many months to sell.

  • Returns are not guaranteed. Property values can and do sometimes fall.

Smee offers the following tips on going from being a renter to an owner of property (for more detail, tune in at 10:30 am on Thursday):

  • Get a pre-approval.

  • Deposits: Build up a buffer.

  • Join forces if you struggle with affordability.

  • Consider low-cost, low-maintenance “lock-up-and-gos"; they rent out easily.

  • Consider “rent-to-own”.

  • Build up a good track record.

For more detail, read: “Tips to go from renting to buying” by Smee.


11 November 2020 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Property market
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
investing
Property
residential property
Renting property
Buying property
residential property market
investing in property
renting vs buying property
Grant Smee
only realty

More from MyMoney Online

Datsun-go-car-dealership

New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row

11 November 2020 2:33 PM

In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car vehicle theft 123rf

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy family dancing 123rf

How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love

27 October 2020 10:49 AM

It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman female personal finance money finances 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

9 October 2020 2:37 PM

"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'

Local Opinion Politics

'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'

Local Politics

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Some Evaton residents say by-elections are last hope for better services

11 November 2020 2:03 PM

Govt's anti-corruption task team probing over 200 cases, Scopa hears

11 November 2020 12:56 PM

FS asbestos corruption case postponed to February next year

11 November 2020 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA