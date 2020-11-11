Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion?





Most people would agree that the benefits of technology in the current age are extensive.

From connectivity, access to information, and cost efficiency, the advent of digital technology and the digital age has brought with it many great advantages.

But what about the downsides? Are digital platforms helping or hindering us as a community?

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto posed the question to two experts on Wednesday - Vanessa Raphaely, the media consultant, journalist, and author who started "The Village" Facebook group, and Prof Lindy Heinecken, head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University.

Heinecken says there are obviously advantages to digital platforms:

Especially in the time of Covid, it has really reduced isolation. Prof Lindy Heinecken, the head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University

But adds that there are downsides too:

There's an increasing anxiety...it can actually fracture society... Prof Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology - Stellenbosch University

Especially with fake news where this type of news is being used to embarrass and humiliate others. Prof Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology - Stellenbosch University

'The Village' founder Vanessa Raphaely says that in the last 3 years moderating the 38 000-strong group, she has only had to remove 20 members.

So what's the secret to the group's harmonious interaction?

We don't allow unsupportive engagement, we don't allow arguments. Vanessa Raphaely, Founder - The Village Facebook group

Respect and dignity is key to all social media interactions. Prof Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology - Stellenbosch University

