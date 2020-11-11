Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC
The NCC's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza has advised consumers to be as informed as possible before spending money on Black Friday deals.
The commission has seen an increase in complaints related to the non-delivery of goods, goods delivered with defects, and online scams.
Before getting caught up in Black Friday promotions, she advises consumers to do the following:
- Verify that you are dealing with a legitimate business, especially online vendors
- Check the reviews linked to the business, product, or service
- Confirm that there is a return address for the business if is an online store
- Read the refund and return policies
- Compare prices with other retailers to ensure that there is a genuine discount
- Check the sell-by and best-before dates on perishable goods
- Find out how much stock is available, online or in-store, to avoid falling for bait marketing
- Make sure that your personal information is secure and protected on the payment platform
Most of the things that people are complaining about is the non-delivery.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
When you are transacting with a person online, the person is faceless. It puts an added burden on the consumer to know who you are transacting with.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Is it an ordinary business? Where are they situated? What is the method of payment?Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
It's important to know who you are transacting with, but most importantly a make sure that when you are transacting the payment gateway is secured so that your personal information is never compromised.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Lifestyle
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades
The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishments.Read More
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures
Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.Read More
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
Dagga won the US election by a landslide
Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal.Read More
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge
Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer
This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More