Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC





The NCC's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza has advised consumers to be as informed as possible before spending money on Black Friday deals.

The commission has seen an increase in complaints related to the non-delivery of goods, goods delivered with defects, and online scams.

Before getting caught up in Black Friday promotions, she advises consumers to do the following:

Verify that you are dealing with a legitimate business, especially online vendors

Check the reviews linked to the business, product, or service

Confirm that there is a return address for the business if is an online store

Read the refund and return policies

Compare prices with other retailers to ensure that there is a genuine discount

Check the sell-by and best-before dates on perishable goods

Find out how much stock is available, online or in-store, to avoid falling for bait marketing

Make sure that your personal information is secure and protected on the payment platform

Most of the things that people are complaining about is the non-delivery. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

When you are transacting with a person online, the person is faceless. It puts an added burden on the consumer to know who you are transacting with. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Is it an ordinary business? Where are they situated? What is the method of payment? Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

It's important to know who you are transacting with, but most importantly a make sure that when you are transacting the payment gateway is secured so that your personal information is never compromised. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

