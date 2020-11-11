Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Today at 20:10
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Post Analysis of the President's speech
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
Claims of a shortage of black teachers in SA 'not true' - Naptosa Naptosa says it's time to stop making excuses when it comes to teacher demographics and transformation in South African schools. 11 November 2020 4:20 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC

11 November 2020 3:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Black Friday
National Consumer Commission
NCC
consumer rights
goods
deals
Thezi Mabuza

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially online.

The NCC's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza has advised consumers to be as informed as possible before spending money on Black Friday deals.

The commission has seen an increase in complaints related to the non-delivery of goods, goods delivered with defects, and online scams.

Before getting caught up in Black Friday promotions, she advises consumers to do the following:

  • Verify that you are dealing with a legitimate business, especially online vendors
  • Check the reviews linked to the business, product, or service
  • Confirm that there is a return address for the business if is an online store
  • Read the refund and return policies
  • Compare prices with other retailers to ensure that there is a genuine discount
  • Check the sell-by and best-before dates on perishable goods
  • Find out how much stock is available, online or in-store, to avoid falling for bait marketing
  • Make sure that your personal information is secure and protected on the payment platform

Most of the things that people are complaining about is the non-delivery.

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

When you are transacting with a person online, the person is faceless. It puts an added burden on the consumer to know who you are transacting with.

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Is it an ordinary business? Where are they situated? What is the method of payment?

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

It's important to know who you are transacting with, but most importantly a make sure that when you are transacting the payment gateway is secured so that your personal information is never compromised.

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


11 November 2020 3:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Black Friday
National Consumer Commission
NCC
consumer rights
goods
deals
Thezi Mabuza

More from Lifestyle

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whale-trail-cape-naturepng

CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades

10 November 2020 4:16 PM

The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital signature

Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures

10 November 2020 2:56 PM

Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards

10 November 2020 2:20 PM

Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dad Adrian, mom Pippa, Zach Matthew, 11-year-old sister Rachel, Stella the dog

Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago

10 November 2020 12:54 PM

Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rfWorld

Dagga won the US election by a landslide

10 November 2020 11:39 AM

Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-mask-man-grocery-shopping-supermarket-essentials-food-store-shops-123rf

Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge

10 November 2020 11:16 AM

Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Local

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm on govt’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

11 November 2020 6:26 PM

Gordhan: Process to acquire private equity partners for SAA at advanced stage

11 November 2020 6:02 PM

Water shortages on top of voters’ minds in Evaton for by-elections

11 November 2020 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA