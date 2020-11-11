MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant





This comes after the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday.

Magashule is accused of scoring millions from a failed R255 asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.

In a statement, the MKMVA says it is angered and dismayed by the arrest warrant.

The MKMVA is also expected to support Magasule outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday when he is due to make his first appearance.

All Roads Lead To Mangaung on Friday. Together with our comrades will be at the Bloemfonein magistrate’s court to support the #SecretaryGeneral of @MYANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace. #handsoffAceMagashule pic.twitter.com/JJIyPjooAo — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 11, 2020

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus says the veterans association is against any calls for Magashule to step aside.

Niehaus, who is a senior manager in the office of the secretary-general, says it is up to the ANC's top six to decide.

As far as we are concerned, as the MKMVA, the secretary-general of the ANC together with the other national office bearers had been elected at the 54th national conference in 2017. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

We would be against any pressure being applied on the secretary-general, in the current context, to step aside. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

The ANC top six met at 8pm on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, top officials told reporters that Magashule would cooperate with law enforcement authorities and present himself at court on Friday.

However, they did not indicate whether Magashule would step down amid the court proceedings.

Officials say the matter will be further discussed at the ANC's national executive committee meeting.

Listen to Carl Niehaus on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: