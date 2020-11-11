MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant
This comes after the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday.
Magashule is accused of scoring millions from a failed R255 asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.
In a statement, the MKMVA says it is angered and dismayed by the arrest warrant.
The MKMVA is also expected to support Magasule outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday when he is due to make his first appearance.
All Roads Lead To Mangaung on Friday. Together with our comrades will be at the Bloemfonein magistrate’s court to support the #SecretaryGeneral of @MYANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace. #handsoffAceMagashule pic.twitter.com/JJIyPjooAo— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 11, 2020
#MKMVA angered and dismayed by the warrant of arrest issued to the #SecretaryGeneral of @MYANC , comrade @Magashule_Ace pic.twitter.com/ed6GSpqUPh— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 10, 2020
RELATED: 'Ferocious fightback is coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus says the veterans association is against any calls for Magashule to step aside.
Niehaus, who is a senior manager in the office of the secretary-general, says it is up to the ANC's top six to decide.
As far as we are concerned, as the MKMVA, the secretary-general of the ANC together with the other national office bearers had been elected at the 54th national conference in 2017.Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA
We would be against any pressure being applied on the secretary-general, in the current context, to step aside.Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA
The ANC top six met at 8pm on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, top officials told reporters that Magashule would cooperate with law enforcement authorities and present himself at court on Friday.
However, they did not indicate whether Magashule would step down amid the court proceedings.
Officials say the matter will be further discussed at the ANC's national executive committee meeting.
Listen to Carl Niehaus on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'
Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town.Read More
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests
Judge Siraj Desai wanted guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
News24's Peter du Toit predicts that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not go down quietly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.Read More
Don't underestimate Angelo Agrizzi says his publisher Melinda Ferguson
Ferguson is the publisher of Agrizzi's memoir, 'Inside the Belly of the Beast' which tells of his time as COO of Bosasa.Read More
Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).Read More
Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict
Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict against the EFF, according to Premier Alan Winde who visited the school on Tuesday morning.Read More
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.Read More