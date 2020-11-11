Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
South Africans are heading to the polls in 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards across the country.
“It’s going to be interesting to see the impact of independent candidates,” says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, a Senior Lecturer a Stellenbosch University’s Department of Political Science.
Independent political candidates have always been allowed on the ballot in local elections.
But, following a constitutional court ruling this year, in 2024 - the next general election - we could see independent candidates on the ballot for provinces and the national assembly.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement.
Our job is to create activism in communities, and to ensure power resides with those communities… Political parties are talking; we’re doing…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
This is the power of independents… Now you can nominate Mr So-and-so who lives in your community… If Mr So-and-so isn’t doing his job, we don’t have to write to a political party… This is the power of direct democracy! …Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
Americans vote for individuals… We need to reform our politics, even at a national level.Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
