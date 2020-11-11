Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 15:20
Naptosa: demographics of school teachers in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:40
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' called Lift
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gidon Novick
Today at 15:50
Update on the happenings in the United States
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 16:10
Injection prevents women from contracting HIV, study finds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sinead Delany-Moretlwe - global principal investigator on this study
Today at 16:20
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:55
“Unpacking the legal and ethical aspects of South Africa’s COVID-19 track and trace app
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marietjie Botes - Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Pretoria
Today at 17:05
The latest land reform initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 17:20
South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.- Ann Bernstein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 17:46
Botswana opening up to travel and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 18:09
ANC to address the media regarding Secretary General Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest. Will the SG step down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Elections

Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

11 November 2020 1:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
Politics
Independent Candidates
Lester Kiewit
by-elections
one south africa movement
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
local elections
local politics
direct democracy

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.

South Africans are heading to the polls in 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards across the country.

“It’s going to be interesting to see the impact of independent candidates,” says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, a Senior Lecturer a Stellenbosch University’s Department of Political Science.

RELATED: South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

Independent political candidates have always been allowed on the ballot in local elections.

But, following a constitutional court ruling this year, in 2024 - the next general election - we could see independent candidates on the ballot for provinces and the national assembly.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Our job is to create activism in communities, and to ensure power resides with those communities… Political parties are talking; we’re doing…

Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

This is the power of independents… Now you can nominate Mr So-and-so who lives in your community… If Mr So-and-so isn’t doing his job, we don’t have to write to a political party… This is the power of direct democracy! …

Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

Americans vote for individuals… We need to reform our politics, even at a national level.

Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


