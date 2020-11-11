Massive demand for rare Karoo succulents has spiked on the black market
Suspects have been arrested at the West Coast town of Vanrhynsdorp for allegedly dealing in protected succulents without a permit. The four men will appear in court.
CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch) Ismail Ebrahim talks to Lester Kiewit .
There has somehow been a massive increase in demand for succulent plant species from South Africa and especially from the succulent Karoo which is one of the special biomes that occur in South Africa.Ismail Ebrahim, CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) - Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
People do not realise how special those areas are and how restricted the species are that grow in those areas.Ismail Ebrahim, CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) - Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Ebrahim says the dwarf succulents, in particular, are very rare and much sought after.
We have thought maybe it is that they are so small it is easy to pack them into a box, and they are novelty succulents.Ismail Ebrahim, CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) - Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
He says in the Karoo succulent landscape, these dwarf succulents spread out at ground level with an enormous variety of species and colours.
