What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough





With the coronavirus having claimed the lives of 1.2 million people globally, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit asks physician-scientist Prof Linda-Gail Bekker whether a vaccine being developed by two pharma giants will be the silver bullet that ends the pandemic.

I wouldn't describe it necessarily as a silver bullet because we don't know enough yet. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

Bekker admits the speed with which the vaccine - which Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech say is 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections - has been developed is unprecedented.

The whole process has been incredibly quick. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

I think it speaks to the global nature of the epidemic that people want to have opportunities to prevent or treat as quickly as possible. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

But despite the breakthrough, it's not yet know how effect the vaccine will be for certain demographics.

We don't know yet if this is going to work as well with people with failing immune systems, namely the elderly or people with comorbid diseases. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

Bekker also addressed the issue of availability:

Access is absolutely key...if we can't get it to the people around the world who need it most then it clearly can't benefit. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

Where are we [South Africa] in the queue? Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Head - The Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT

Listen to the full conversation below: