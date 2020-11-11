New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row





South Africans bought 38 752 new vehicles in October 2020, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

October was the fourth month in a row of increasing new car sales.

Despite the improvement, new vehicle sales are still down by 25.4% compared to October 2019.

Best-selling vehicles (October 2020)

Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2259

Ford Ranger – 2203

Volkswagen Polo – 2195

Toyota Hilux – 1390

Toyota Fortuner – 1349

Best-selling passenger vehicle brands (October 2020)

Volkswagen – 6063

Toyota – 5755

Hyundai – 2479

Suzuki – 1963

Renault – 1671

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

The South African new car market was at about 430 000 units last year… it’s not massive, but a huge driver of GDP and employment… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

General business confidence is picking up. The heavy-duty truck and bus segment is up slightly year-on-year… South African businesses are investing… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The used car market is buoyant. Dealers complain they can’t get enough stock. Demand is outstripping supply… People are holding on to their cars for longer… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

If you’re in the market for a new car, fantastic buying incentives will be rolled out over the coming months… Look out for specials… You’re in line for a good deal! … Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

