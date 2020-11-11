New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row
South Africans bought 38 752 new vehicles in October 2020, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).
October was the fourth month in a row of increasing new car sales.
Despite the improvement, new vehicle sales are still down by 25.4% compared to October 2019.
Best-selling vehicles (October 2020)
-
Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2259
-
Ford Ranger – 2203
-
Volkswagen Polo – 2195
-
Toyota Hilux – 1390
-
Toyota Fortuner – 1349
Best-selling passenger vehicle brands (October 2020)
-
Volkswagen – 6063
-
Toyota – 5755
-
Hyundai – 2479
-
Suzuki – 1963
-
Renault – 1671
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
The South African new car market was at about 430 000 units last year… it’s not massive, but a huge driver of GDP and employment…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
General business confidence is picking up. The heavy-duty truck and bus segment is up slightly year-on-year… South African businesses are investing…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The used car market is buoyant. Dealers complain they can’t get enough stock. Demand is outstripping supply… People are holding on to their cars for longer…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
If you’re in the market for a new car, fantastic buying incentives will be rolled out over the coming months… Look out for specials… You’re in line for a good deal! …Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below (skip to 4:15)
