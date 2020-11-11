[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
WATCH: Livestream will start at 8pm on Wednesday 11 November 2020:
PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN #COVID19 RESPONSE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Wednesday, 11 November 2020, on South Africa’s response to the #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JHboo30Att
