US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

11 November 2020 3:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
America
USA
US
COVID-19
covid-19 in USA

More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.

The United States seems to have lost all control over its Covid-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, it recorded 201 961 new cases, far exceeding its previous 24-hour record.

In the 24-hour period, 1535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a near three-month high.

America's Covid-19 outbreak is still getting worse.

The US has logged 10.2 million confirmed cases and a total of almost 240 000 deaths.

There are more than 60 000 people in hospital in the US right now due to Covid-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

For more detail, read: US records new high of over 200 000 Covid cases in 24 hours – EWN


Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

ORTAMBO_0293

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

28 October 2020 10:13 AM

The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

