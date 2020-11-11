US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high





The United States seems to have lost all control over its Covid-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, it recorded 201 961 new cases, far exceeding its previous 24-hour record.

In the 24-hour period, 1535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a near three-month high.

America's Covid-19 outbreak is still getting worse.

The US has logged 10.2 million confirmed cases and a total of almost 240 000 deaths.

There are more than 60 000 people in hospital in the US right now due to Covid-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

