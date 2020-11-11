US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high
The United States seems to have lost all control over its Covid-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, it recorded 201 961 new cases, far exceeding its previous 24-hour record.
In the 24-hour period, 1535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a near three-month high.
Recently published related articles:
-
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met
-
-
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
The US has logged 10.2 million confirmed cases and a total of almost 240 000 deaths.
There are more than 60 000 people in hospital in the US right now due to Covid-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
For more detail, read: US records new high of over 200 000 Covid cases in 24 hours – EWN
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown
"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply
The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More