[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight





PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN #COVID19 RESPONSE



President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Wednesday, 11 November 2020, on South Africa’s response to the #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JHboo30Att — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020

Livestream will start at 8pm on Wednesday 11 November 2020:

Earlier, some news publications had made the announcement without any official confirmation from Ramaphosa's office.

Athi Geleba, the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, has reminded the public that the Presidency always issues an advisory before Ramaphosa's address from inside the Union Buildings.