[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight
PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN #COVID19 RESPONSE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Wednesday, 11 November 2020, on South Africa’s response to the #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JHboo30Att
WATCH IT HERE: Ramaphosa to update South Africans at 8pm tonight
Livestream will start at 8pm on Wednesday 11 November 2020:
Earlier, some news publications had made the announcement without any official confirmation from Ramaphosa's office.
Athi Geleba, the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, has reminded the public that the Presidency always issues an advisory before Ramaphosa's address from inside the Union Buildings.
REMINDER: The @PresidencyZA issues an advisory when the President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation. This is where all the details, such as time of address, are communicated. Thank you for your cooperation.— ATHI GELEBA (@AthiGeleba) November 11, 2020
