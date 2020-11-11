Claims of a shortage of black teachers in SA 'not true' - Naptosa
More than 25 years since South Africa became a democracy and it's time to stop making excuses when it comes to the demographics of teachers in our schools.
So says Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa).
He was speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham following the altercations between Brackenfell High School parents and members of the EFF over the past few days.
Manuel says it's just not true that there is a shortage of 'black, coloured or Indian' teachers.
I'm certainly not aware of a great shortage of teachers from any of those categories.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
You could go through the motions of looking for somebody [of colour], but sometimes the atmosphere isn't created which welcomes other groups of people...Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Is it possible that there is a short supply of sufficiently qualified teachers of colour asks Maytham.
Not true. In South Africa more than 80% of our teachers have the M+4. We have one of the highest rates of qualified teachers in Africa.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
But Manuel also says transformation is happening.
Many of the schools you can't recognise them from 20 years ago to now.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
However, there are one or two that stick out like a sore thumb.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Civil war loading in SA. #EFF #brackenfell #PutSouthAfricaFirst #brackenfellhigh pic.twitter.com/ZhCZpyG9SI— MJ Ncube (@MJNcubeofficial) November 9, 2020
Listen to the full conversation below:
