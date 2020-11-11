Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Post Analysis of the President's speech
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Facts VS myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
Claims of a shortage of black teachers in SA 'not true' - Naptosa Naptosa says it's time to stop making excuses when it comes to teacher demographics and transformation in South African schools. 11 November 2020 4:20 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Jessie Duarte
Ferial Haffajee
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Nic Borain
asbestos audit scandal

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

The ANC held a briefing on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued for Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

This followed an emergency meeting held by the party's top six on Tuesday night.

Magashule is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistatrate's Court on Friday on corruption-related charges linked to his alleged role in the R255-million Free State asbestos deal saga.

RELATED: No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

Magashule has said that he does not want supporters to protest at court – “no marches, no T-shirts and placards printed in his name” according to his deputy, Jessie Duarte.

In a statement, the ANC said it continues to condemn "all acts of corruption and malfeasance" and will ensure that the legal process starting for Magashule will be "fair and without prejudice".

In August, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that officials charged with corruption must step aside pending investigation.

RELATED: ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members

However, Duarte said at the presser that the NEC has reviewed that decision:

[It] has taken a view that we need to take serious legal counsel, based on the fact that some comrades were initially charged and then had to vacate their positions, and court actions were then withdrawn from them after they had already been asked to vacate senior positions in the movement.

Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary-General - ANC

The next meeting of the NEC will discuss the matter, she concludes.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick associate editor.

I may also be naive but I was really surprised because that August meeting of the NEC... the seven-page letter on turning the ship on corruption by President Cyril Ramaphosa... It's all very clear on what should have happened once the warrant of arrest was issued for the Secretary-General...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The ANC has completely turned its back on that.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee however does see an "upside" to the situation.

This includes an important message to South Africa's premiers.

... that they must keep their hands out of the cookie jar because it is the part of government where the biggest spending happens... in the Free State maybe 3% of the spending that was meant to go towards development, housing etcetera, actually goes to beneficiaries...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It's a seismic moment for South Africa, says political analyst Nic Borain.

If Cyril Ramaphosa plays it correctly and keeps himself clean in the process, the ANC itself might remove Ace or ask him to step aside.

Nic Borain, Political analyst

I think Jessie Duarte would be the clever choice [for Secretary-General] because it would be the non-factional choice. And I think she's got enough real credibility...

Nic Borain, Political analyst

Listen to the analysis on The Money Show:

Watch the ANC's briefing below:


This article first appeared on 702 : ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office


11 November 2020 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Jessie Duarte
Ferial Haffajee
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Nic Borain
asbestos audit scandal

More from Business

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder

11 November 2020 5:14 PM

New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Datsun-go-car-dealership

New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row

11 November 2020 2:33 PM

In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital signature

Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures

10 November 2020 2:56 PM

Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards

10 November 2020 2:20 PM

Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

president-cyril-ramaphosajpg

NEW

11 November 2020 7:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke after much speculation about when he'd update the nation and if restrictions would be tightened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst

11 November 2020 5:16 PM

Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight

11 November 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANCNEC_0605

MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant

11 November 2020 1:51 PM

The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to fight political battles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-studio-imagejpg

Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'

11 November 2020 12:03 PM

Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190226magashulegif

Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'

11 November 2020 9:07 AM

"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brackenfell High School

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

11 November 2020 8:53 AM

Judge Siraj Desai wanted guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'

10 November 2020 6:19 PM

News24's Peter du Toit predicts that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not go down quietly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-studio-imagejpg

Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190226magashulegif

Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'

11 November 2020 9:07 AM

"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rubik's cube 123rf

[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands

6 November 2020 12:39 PM

'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Local

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm on govt’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

11 November 2020 6:26 PM

Gordhan: Process to acquire private equity partners for SAA at advanced stage

11 November 2020 6:02 PM

Water shortages on top of voters’ minds in Evaton for by-elections

11 November 2020 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA