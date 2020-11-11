Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst
Magasgule, the ANC secretary-general, is set to hand himself over and appear in court on charges of fraud and corruption on Friday.
The Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for Magashule on Tuesday in connection with the failed R255 asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.
RELATED: MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant
Seven other suspects have already been charged in relation to the matter. Their case has been postponed to February next year.
The suspects, who are made up of government officials and business owners, made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
RELATED: 'Ferocious fightback is coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
Xolani Dube, a political analyst from the Xubera Institute of Research and Development, says the ANC has mastered the art of dodging accountability.
I don't think that this is a serious issue for the ANC... These guys are used to this script.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
They have mastered this script of appearing to us as if something is happening, but in reality, nothing is happening.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
What we are seeing with Ace Magashule, we have seen it with Jacob Zuma.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
We've had someone who was accused, someone who was charged, and he became the president of this country.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
Listen to Xolani Dube in conversation with John Maytham:
