Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month to 15 December.

His address follows a special Cabinet sitting on Tuesday to consider the latest recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 11 November 2020. Image: Screengrab of SABC video on YouTube

South Africans had been speculating about a possible return to a higher lockdown level.

The country moved to Alert Level 1 on 21 September (midnight on 20 September).

Ramaphosa referred to the second Covid wave in countries in other parts of the world and appealed to South Africans to be responsible as the urge to socialise increases during the coming festive season.

There is particular concern about a resurgence of infections in the Eastern Cape and a possible further spread as people move across provinces during the end-of-year break.

Other hot spot areas are also being closely monitored.

The areas where we are experiencing higher than average rates of new infections include Lejweleputswa and Mangaung in the Free State, Frances Baard and Pixley ka Seme in the Northern Cape, and the Garden Route and Cape Town metro in the Western Cape. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president announced that all international travel is set to resume, subject to strict health protocols.

The president announced that all international travel is set to resume, subject to strict health protocols.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased further, with sales allowed during all licensed trading hours at retail outlets.

On-site consumption continues to be allowed within the curfew hours.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased further, with sales allowed during all licensed trading hours at retail outlets.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to continue following strict Covid hygiene protocols and to download the (free) Covid Alert SA app.

He also gave an update on the race to find an effective vaccine.

South Africa is collaborating with several multinational pharmaceutical companies to obtain a safe and effective vaccine for our people and is contributing towards the availability of the vaccine in the rest of the continent. President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa further announced five days of national mourning for the victims of Covid-19, as well as victims of gender-based violence and femicide.

The national flag will fly at half-mast from 25-29 November between 6 am and 6 pm.

