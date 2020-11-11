Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month to 15 December.
His address follows a special Cabinet sitting on Tuesday to consider the latest recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
South Africans had been speculating about a possible return to a higher lockdown level.
The country moved to Alert Level 1 on 21 September (midnight on 20 September).
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
Ramaphosa referred to the second Covid wave in countries in other parts of the world and appealed to South Africans to be responsible as the urge to socialise increases during the coming festive season.
There is particular concern about a resurgence of infections in the Eastern Cape and a possible further spread as people move across provinces during the end-of-year break.
Other hot spot areas are also being closely monitored.
The areas where we are experiencing higher than average rates of new infections include Lejweleputswa and Mangaung in the Free State, Frances Baard and Pixley ka Seme in the Northern Cape, and the Garden Route and Cape Town metro in the Western Cape.President Cyril Ramaphosa
RELATED: New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
The president announced that all international travel is set to resume, subject to strict health protocols.
As restrictions on international travel are lifted, it is more important than ever for travellers to follow all safety protocols to protect their health and minimise the risk of acquiring COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/mv3M9L7uQb— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020
Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased further, with sales allowed during all licensed trading hours at retail outlets.
On-site consumption continues to be allowed within the curfew hours.
Even as restrictions on the sale of alcohol are lifted further, we are mindful that excessive alcohol consumption is a hinderance in our fight against the coronavirus. It is vital that South Africans act responsibly to ensure we do not see a spike in alcohol-related incidents. pic.twitter.com/vhm76igRFb— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020
Ramaphosa urged South Africans to continue following strict Covid hygiene protocols and to download the (free) Covid Alert SA app.
He also gave an update on the race to find an effective vaccine.
South Africa is collaborating with several multinational pharmaceutical companies to obtain a safe and effective vaccine for our people and is contributing towards the availability of the vaccine in the rest of the continent.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa further announced five days of national mourning for the victims of Covid-19, as well as victims of gender-based violence and femicide.
The national flag will fly at half-mast from 25-29 November between 6 am and 6 pm.
Watch the president's address below:
More from Business
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder
New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing.Read More
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row
In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures
Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening.Read More
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder
New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing.Read More
Claims of a shortage of black teachers in SA 'not true' - Naptosa
Naptosa says it's time to stop making excuses when it comes to teacher demographics and transformation in South African schools.Read More
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion?
Refilwe Moloto looks ask two experts whether digital platforms are helping or hindering us as a community...Read More
Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger
Researchers have discovered a relative of the living honey badger from the early Pliocene locality of Langebaanweg, West Coast Fossil Park.Read More
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'
Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town.Read More
Traffic engineer explains why he supports more roundabouts at some intersections
Traffic engineer Christoff Krogscheepers says there are many locations outside of the CBD that could benefit from traffic circles.Read More
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests
Judge Siraj Desai wanted guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations.Read More
More from Politics
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst
Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC.Read More
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed.Read More
MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant
The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to fight political battles.Read More
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management'
Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town.Read More
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests
Judge Siraj Desai wanted guarantees that the EFF will not interrupt any classes, activities, or examinations.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
News24's Peter du Toit predicts that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not go down quietly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.Read More