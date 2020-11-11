SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder
With less than a month to go before the country's latest airline takes to the skies, Lift co-founder Gidon Novivk has told CapeTalk's John Mahytham the carrier is committed to offering competitive prices:
We're not coming in to undercut pricing, from years of experience in the industry that's not a game that anybody wins.Gidon Novick, Co-founder- Lift
Instead, Novick says, the airline will put the focus on flexibility, allowing customers to change their booking outside of 24 hours of flight time.
People can change their booking, cancel their booking if they need to, especially given the uncertain environment that everybody's had to deal with.Gidon Novick, Co-founder- Lift
The initial routes being offered are Johannesburg to Cape Town and Johannesburg to George.
The competition is much welcomed... I will be giving Lift a try. https://t.co/Yk1EHxugWi #Lift #LiftOff #HuaweiGrandOpening #ChickenLicken #newairline #mashed #Sliced #Pfizer— MoneyThulz (@ThuliMagubane) November 9, 2020
Listen to the full conversation below:
